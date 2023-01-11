Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $799.64

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 799.64 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 807 ($9.83). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 788 ($9.60), with a volume of 2,910 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.15 million and a P/E ratio of 331.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 826.96.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

