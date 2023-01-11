Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. 72,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

