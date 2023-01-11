Arnon Kraft Sells 4,000 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $21,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,002.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 1,676,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,967. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.89.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $86,560,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
