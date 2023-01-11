Arnon Kraft Sells 4,000 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $21,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,002.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 1,676,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,967. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $86,560,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

