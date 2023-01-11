Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at UBS Group

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 2.1 %

ASH traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.