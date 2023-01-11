Augur (REP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $124.19 Million

Augur (REP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Augur token can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00029875 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $59.71 million and approximately $124.19 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
