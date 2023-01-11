Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 1,499 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $21,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,379.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 452,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 123.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 131,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 40.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.