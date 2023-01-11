Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $55.48 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $753.39 million and $55.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00041810 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00018688 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00243229 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.34520121 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $66,362,332.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.