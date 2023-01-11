AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.45

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $11.32. AxoGen shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 351,900 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AxoGen Stock Down 8.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $126,510.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,481,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

