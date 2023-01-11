Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $1,610.07 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00442422 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.01104737 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,481.92 or 0.31249151 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.