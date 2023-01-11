bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Head-To-Head Survey

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and MaxCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$6.33 million N/A N/A MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.32 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -23.52

bioAffinity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for bioAffinity Technologies and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.36%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxCyte beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.