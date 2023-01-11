BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $18,220.09 or 1.00004546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $123.11 million and approximately $34.74 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00043447 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,421.62487432 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21,596,788.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

