Bitcoin Private Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.71 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $25.71 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00243771 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00082410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

