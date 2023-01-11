Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $164.27 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $164.27 million and $3.77 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00010159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars.

