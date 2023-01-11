Business Platform Tomato Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $28.97 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

