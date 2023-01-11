Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.43

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 4241546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 10.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. The company has a market cap of C$305.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80.
Insider Transactions at Cathedral Energy Services
In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.
Featured Stories
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.