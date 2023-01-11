Chain (XCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.55 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $250.48 million and $5.55 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00443912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.01105224 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,503.92 or 0.31354354 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.