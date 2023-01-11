Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $86.76 million and $11.23 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Chromia Profile
Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Chromia
