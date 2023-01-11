Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,783,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $604,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

