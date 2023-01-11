Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $488,473.26 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 260,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $919.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 168,989 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

