CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 100,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,778,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $378.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

