CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $106,995.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 21,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $106,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,649,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 63,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,368. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

