Concordium Price Up 3.5% This Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $46.25 million and approximately $652,786.44 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

