Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $11.98. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 298,471 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $226.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $89,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.