Cronos (CRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.99 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $13.99 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00087278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00065167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

