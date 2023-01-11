Crypto International (CRI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $198,713.07

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Crypto International token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $198,713.07 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.4487665 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $168,504.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

