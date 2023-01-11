Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €49.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock traded up €0.36 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.49 ($53.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.94. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

