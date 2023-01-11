DeltaFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $13,059.82 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

