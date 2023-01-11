Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of D traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 212,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,779. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

