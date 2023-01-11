DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Trading Up 7.8 %

DASH stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,130. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 38.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 64.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,420,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,259,000 after purchasing an additional 558,121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $16,488,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

