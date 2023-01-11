DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DoorDash Trading Up 7.8 %
DASH stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,130. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.35.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 38.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 64.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,420,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,259,000 after purchasing an additional 558,121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $16,488,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.