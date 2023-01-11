dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $1.40

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00007661 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $77.71 million and $46.58 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

