eCash (XEC) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $513.49 million and $10.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,243.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00604884 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00223067 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00043370 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000623 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,277,260,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.