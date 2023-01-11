Efinity Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.82 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $42.82 million and $863,097.90 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,179,925 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

