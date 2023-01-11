ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $59.24 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $59.24 million and $32.53 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00043420 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00241773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29632017 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,248.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

