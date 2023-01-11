ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $59.24 million and $19,272.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00042094 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00242415 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

