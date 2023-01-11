Emocoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,966.71 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.