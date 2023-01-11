Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. Enservco shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 109,848 shares.
Enservco Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
