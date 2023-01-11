Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. Enservco shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 109,848 shares.

Enservco Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

