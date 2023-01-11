Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.44. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,589 shares traded.

Equus Total Return Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 53.90 and a quick ratio of 53.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

