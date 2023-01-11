Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.