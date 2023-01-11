Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $200.49 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.44 or 0.00113952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $200.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,934.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000435 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00467374 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00019513 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00935816 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00613653 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005564 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00229129 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00247031 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,872,057 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.