Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.92

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 24272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Evotec Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

