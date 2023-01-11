Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $424.92 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005702 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.92 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00041532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00018911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00240833 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99893632 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,085,753.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

