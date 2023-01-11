Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

