Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,458. Filo Mining has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

