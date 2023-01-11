Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.72

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.72 and traded as low as C$11.16. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 35,183 shares traded.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.71. The firm has a market cap of C$394.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.40.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

