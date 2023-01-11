FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at UBS Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.73.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.54. 23,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

