Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $6.44 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

