Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.77. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 13,361 shares trading hands.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 32.90%.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 14.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Frequency Electronics comprises about 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

