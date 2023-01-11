Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €17.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €17.10 ($18.39) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 48.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FME. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($52.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.85 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €33.02 ($35.51). 860,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($68.39). The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.