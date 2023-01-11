G999 Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, G999 has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,605.25 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00087285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

