Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,060. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

